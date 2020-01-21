Derek Jeter Leads 2020 Hall of Fame Class

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 21, 2020

After Mariano Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Famer a year ago, talk quickly turned to who would next.

Would it be Ichiro in 2023? Does Albert Pujols have a chance when he becomes eligible?!

Turns out, it almost happened this year as well.

On Tuesday, baseball’s all-time saves leader was (almost) joined by the shortstop that joined him on all five of his World Series teams…Derek Jeter. The longtime New York Yankees star received 396 of 397 possible votes, making him the 13th first ballot Hall of Famer in the last seven years.

While Jeter’s induction was merely a formality, most fans had their eyes on whether or not Larry Walker would be joining him. With 76.6% of this year’s vote (up from 54.6% last year), the 1997 National League MVP becomes just the second Canadian in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Baseball’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted July 26 at the Clark Sports Center. Also making their way in…Modern Baseball Era inductees Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, Ford C. Frick Award winner Ken “Hawk” Harrelson and The J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient Nick Cafardo from The Boston Globe.

Here’s the breakdown among the top vote getters.

Derek Jeter (99.7%, first time on the ballot)

Larry Walker (76.6%, 54.6% last year)

Curt Schilling (70.0%, 60.9%)

Roger Clemens (61.0%, 59.5%)

Barry Bonds (60.7%, 59.1%)

Omar Vizquel (52.6%, 42.8%)

Scott Rolen (35.3%, 17.2%)

Billy Wagner (31.7%, 16.7%)

Gary Sheffield (30.5%, 13.6%)

Todd Helton (29.2%, 16.5%)

Manny Ramirez (28.2%, 22.8%)

Jeff Kent (27.5%, 18.1%)

Andruw Jones (19.4%, 7.5%)

Sammy Sosa (13.9%, 8.5%)

Andy Pettitte (11.3%, 9.9%)

Bobby Abreu (5.5%, first time on ballot)

