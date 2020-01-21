Junior dos Santos Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 246.5 lbs (Heavyweight)

77″ reach, Orthodox

January 30, 1984

Record

21-6 (UFC: 15-5)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2011-2012 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– elite MMA striker

– one of the hardest punchers in the sport (gets a lot of knockdowns)

– devastating knockout artist – vast majority of wins come via KO

– very active striker

– also a fairly accurate striker – lands about half his significant strikes

– very good at out-striking opponents

– extremely accurate with his takedowns

– also very successful stuffing opponent’s takedown attempts

– when an opponent has been able to take him down, he often has gotten back up immediately

– good cardio – striking pace doesn’t fall much as fight progresses

– very well coached

Weaknesses



– slightly below average reach for his height

– despite being a BJJ black belt, doesn’t utilize his ground game

– doesn’t utilize kicks very often

– can be knocked out

– can be worn down as fight goes on

– becoming a one-dimensional fighter – only boxes

– has habit of backing up against cage

– best years seem to be behind him

– has taken a lot of damage over his career

Synopsis

Junior dos Santos might be the nicest guy in the world outside of the Octagon, but once that cage door closes, he’s a killer and an elite fighter.