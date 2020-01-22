Fox Sports Midwest to replay 1970 and 1988 NHL All-Star Games played in St. Louis

Looking for some NHL entertainment before the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis? Fox Sports Midwest has you covered. On January 23 the station will replay the 1970 and 1988 All-Star Games, both of which were hosted in St. Louis, before a special preview of the 2020 festivities.

As an added bit of fun, John Kelly – the play-by-play voice of the Blues – will introduce the games and hand things off to his father, the late Dan Kelly.

Full Schedule – Thursday, January 23 (all times in CST)

5 p.m. 1988 NHL All-Star Game

7 p.m. 1970 NHL All-Star Game

9 p.m. NHL All-Star Special (Live)

Both the 1970 and the 1988 NHL All-Star Games were played at the St. Louis Arena.