NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

January 22, 2020

Jan 21, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs Dallas)

36 points, 12-29 FG, 11-12 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Leonard outdueled Luka Doncic last night and got the Clippers the win.

 

