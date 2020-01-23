NXT Championship Getting A Significant Name Change

There was a noticeable change to how the NXT Women’s Championship was presented on NXT recently when the graphic showed for the match at World’s Collide between current champion Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm.

The graphic showed that the championship was referred to as the “NXT Championship.” It has been reported that it was done on purpose by the WWE.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider confirmed that the company has made the decision that they have removed it from being gender specific.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was on WWE Backstage earlier this week where she talked about her feeling that the company should stop referring her division as the women’s division.

She went on to say that she wishes the company would just present them, male or female, as just wrestling. She believes that progression has been made with how WWE has been taking the female talent a lot more seriously and says that it is time they progress even further with her request.

So far the change has only been made to the NXT Women’s Championship but no official change has been made to the Raw and SmackDown championships at the moment. It looks like NXT will be the first step in the change for the division.

Photo: WWE

The division has been heating up and has been stronger than ever before. Rhea Ripley has become the breakout star as she dominated Survivor Series weekend and dethroning Shayna Baszler to become the champion.

Now she’ll have her first title defense against the competitor that has defeated her to win the NXT UK Championship, Toni Storm at World’s Collide.

World’s Collide will take place during Royal Rumble weekend on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 on the WWE Network. The show will feature the best from both the NXT brand and the NXT UK brand.