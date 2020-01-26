NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

Hoops Manifesto

January 26, 2020

Jan 25, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts after dunking the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Lakers)

28 points, 12-15 FG, 4-6 FT, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals

Simmons is putting together quite the run with Joel Embiid on the shelf.

 

