WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Men's And Women's Winners Determined, Huge Name Returns For Men's Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 took place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It was the official start of the Road To WrestleMania 36 as the show features the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match as well as Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka and The Fiend defending the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

The show began with an opening package of WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, talking about the Rumble and hyping up tonight’s big show.

Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe talk about being in the Rumble match and Owens claims he can’t wait to win the match and eliminate Seth Rollins. Joe says when it comes to Seth he has his back, but he will have no problem eliminating him to win the Rumble.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are interviewed and Sonya says she will not eliminate Mandy in the Rumble match. She says that’s how much she cares about her.

Michael Cole addresses the recent tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. They pay tribute to Kobe by showing a memoriam of him.

Corey Graves joins Tom Phillips and Jerry The King Lawler for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Entrant #1: Alexa Bliss

Entrant #2: Bianca Belair

Entrant #3: Mighty Molly Holly

Entrant #4: Nikki Cross

Entrant #5: Lana

Lana walks to the ring with the microphone, claiming that she will win it for her hot husband, Bobby Lashley.

Entrant #6: Mercedes Martinez

Entrant #7: Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan eliminated Lana.

Lana eliminated Liv Morgan from the top rope and the two fight outside the ring.

Entrant #8: Mandy Rose

Entrant #9: Candice LaRae

Belair eliminates Molly Holly

Mandy almost got eliminated until Otis saves her from touching the floor.

Entrant #10: Sonya Deville

Sonya and Mandy eliminate Martinez

Entrant #11: Kairi Sane

Entrant #12: Mia Yim

Belair eliminates Nikki.

Mandy gets knocked out of the ring by Sonya but Otis catches her. Belair knocks Sonya out and lands onto Mandy and Otis, eliminating her and Mandy.

Entrant #13: Dana Brooke

Belair eliminates Candice.

Bliss eliminated Kairi Sane.

Entrant #14: Tamina

Belair eliminated Tamina.

Entrant #15: Dakota Kai

Bliss eliminated Mia Yim.

Entrant #16: Chelsea Green

Green eliminated Dakota.

Bliss eliminated Green.

Belair eliminated Brooke.

Belair eliminated Bliss after they have a tug of war with Belair’s hair on the apron.

Entrant #17: Charlotte Flair

Entrant #18: Naomi

Entrant #19: Beth Phoenix

Entrant #20: Toni Storm

Charlotte eliminated Belair.

Entrant #21: Kelly Kelly

Entrant #22: Sarah Logan

Charlotte eliminated Logan and Kelly Kelly.

Entrant #23: Natalya

Entrant #24: Xia Li

Entrant #25: Zelina Vega

Entrant #26: Shotzi Blackheart

Naomi almost get eliminated but jumps onto the barricade. She walks onto the announce tables.

Entrant #27: Carmella

Entrant #28: Tegan Nox

Entrant #29: Santina Marella

Santina eliminated herself.

Entrant #30: Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler eliminated Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Zelina Vega, Blackheart, Carmella, Toni Storm, and Naomi.

Beth Phoenix eliminated Natalya.

Baszler eliminated Phoenix.

Charlotte eliminated Baszler.

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte is interviewed in the ring and says since day one she has been a diamond. She says she reminded everyone tonight that this is her division.

Corbin interrupts backstage and says he is going to throw Roman over the top rope and punch his ticket to WrestleMania when he wins the entire match later that night.

Bayley defeated Lacey Evans to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Fiend defeated Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match to retain the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

The Street Profits hype up the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Booker T makes his way out to the announce table to help commentate the Rumble match. Michael Cole announces that Rusev and Bobby Lashley will not be competing the match due to their altercation before the show.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Entrant #1: Brock Lesnar

Entrant #2: Elias

Elias makes his way to the ring and says “Houston, we have a problem.” He says Brock and Heyman can’t stand the truth that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias sings a song called Sacrificial Lamb until Brock rushes out of the ring to attack him. Elias rushes to the ring and the match begins.

Brock eliminated Elias.

Entrant #3: Erick Rowan

Brock eliminated Rowan.

Entrant #4: Bobby Roode

Brock eliminated Roode.

Entrant #5: John Morrison

Brock eliminated Morrison.

Entrant #6: Kofi Kingston

Entrant #7: Rey Mysterio

Entrant #8: Big E

Brock eliminated Mysterio, Big E and Kofi.

Entrant #9: Cesaro

Brock eliminated Cesaro.

Entrant #10: Shelton Benjamin

Brock eliminated Benjamin.

Entrant #11: Shinsuke Nakamura

Brock eliminated Nakamura.

Entrant #12: MVP

Brock eliminated MVP.

Entrant #13: Keith Lee

Entrant #14: Braun Strowman

Brock eliminated Keith Lee and Braun Strowman.

Entrant #15: Ricochet

Entrant #16: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar and Ricochet.

Entrant #17: The Miz

McIntyre eliminated The Miz.

Entrant #18: AJ Styles

Entrant #19: Dolph Ziggler

Entrant #20: Karl Anderson

Entrant #21: Edge

Entrant #22: Baron Corbin

Edge eliminated AJ Styles.

Entrant #23: Matt Riddle

Corbin eliminated Riddle.

Entrant #24: Luke Gallows

McIntyre eliminated Corbin.

Entrant #25: Randy Orton

Orton and Edge eliminated Gallows and Anderson.

Entrant #26: Roman Reigns

Roman eliminated Ziggler.

Entrant #27: Kevin Owens

Entrant #28: Aleister Black

Entrant #29: Samoa Joe

Entrant #30: Seth Rollins

Rollins eliminated Black, Owens and Joe. McIntyre eliminated Rollins. Edge eliminated Orton. Roman eliminated Edge. Drew McIntrye eliminated Roman.

Drew McIntyre wins the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Another memorable Royal Rumble is in the books. Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are this year’s winners and will challenge the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 36.