NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Khris Middleton

By January 29, 2020

Jan 28, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dunks against Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Khris Middleton – Milwaukee (vs Washington)

51 points, 16-26 FG, 12-12 FT, 7 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no problem when Middleton plays like this.

 

