Video of 15-year-old Kobe Bryant throwing down sick slams in first-ever dunk contest surfaces

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most successful NBA players to enter the league straight out of high school, and apparently, he was throwing down highlight-reel dunks at quite a young age.

Bryant competed in a high-school dunk contest when he was just 15 years old, and he shut the gym down with some insanely-difficult rim-rattling dunks.

It’s safe to say Bryant won the contest as well, as no one else in the Lower Merion area was throwing down dunks like this one — maybe not even in college, for that matter.

Bryant’s highlights have been receiving a ton of play since his tragic passing, and understandably so. He was one of the best to ever suit up in the NBA, and did so much to further the game of basketball.