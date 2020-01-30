Elfrid Payton shoves Jae Crowder, fight nearly breaks out (Video)

The Knicks and Grizzlies aren’t known to have bad blood, as they don’t square off on the court all that often, which is why the heated altercation that broke out during Wednesday’s game was quite unexpected.

These two squads faced off at Madison Square Garden, with the Grizzlies blowing the hapless Knicks out in the fourth quarter, 124-106. That didn’t go over well with the hometown team, as it appeared to frustrate them. It really boiled over when Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder got tangled up at the end of a play, late in the game. Payton shoved Crowder, and, for a brief second, it looked like the Grizzlies big man was going to retaliate in a big way. He didn’t, though, as the players were quickly restrained before it could get ugly.

MAYHEM AT MADISON SQUARE Payton and Crowder get into it after an egregious foul from Payton pic.twitter.com/ovkeDjUAGw — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 30, 2020

It didn’t end after the game, either, as Marcus Morris had some words for Crowder.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like" – Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

Can’t wait until these two play again.