Combat

Fight of the Day: Genki Sudo vs. Kid Yamamoto

Fight of the Day: Genki Sudo vs. Kid Yamamoto

Combat

Fight of the Day: Genki Sudo vs. Kid Yamamoto

By January 31, 2020

By: |

 

Date: December 31, 2005
Card: K-1 PREMIUM Dynamite!! 2005
Championship(s): K-1 HERO’S Middleweight Championship (Tournament Finals)
Venue: Osaka Dome
Location: Osaka, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home