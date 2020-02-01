USA pounds Panama 8-0 in CONCACAF Olympic women's soccer qualifying

The United States have improved to a record of two wins and zero losses at the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic women’s soccer qualifying tournament. On Friday from BBVA Stadium in Houston, TX, the United States pounded Panama 8-0.

The United States got a hat trick from Lindsey Horan of Golden, CO. Horan now has four goals in the tournament as she scored one of the four American goals in the 4-0 United States win over Haiti on Tuesday. The other American goal scorers against Panama were Rose Lavelle of Cincinnati, OH, Lynn Williams of Fresno, CA, Jessica McDonald of Phoenix, AZ, Tobin Heath of Morristown, NJ and Christen Press of Los Angeles, CA.

In a magnificent display of team defense, Panama did not have one shot net. The United States meanwhile had 34 shots and 11 shots on target. Horan had nine shots and three shots on target.

The United States are one of four teams in the tournament to date with a perfect record of two wins and zero losses. They are joined by Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.

In the tournament to date, it is not the Americans that have the best for and against ratio. That belongs to Canada, who are a +20. The Canadians have hammered St. Kitts and Nevis 11-0 and Jamaica 9-0 in Edinburg, TX so far.

In other action, Costa Rica defeated Haiti 2-0 on Friday on two goals from Portland Thorns midfielder Raquel Rodriguez. Mexico beat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 on Saturday.

The top two teams from the eight team tournament in Texas and California qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Six of the 12 teams have already been determined. Japan qualifies as the automatic host. They are joined by Brazil, who won the COPA America Tournament in Chile in April of 2018; New Zealand, which won the Oceania Football Confederation Nation’s Cup in New Caledonia in the fall of 2018; and Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden, which were the top three nations from Europe at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this past summer.