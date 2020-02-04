Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Phil S. Dixon

By February 4, 2020

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil S. Dixon.

The author and baseball historian talks to the boys about co-founding the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Rube Foster, Buck O’Neil’s chances at making the Hall of Fame in 2021 and, of course, his latest book about the Dean Brothers and their role in helping integrate baseball.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Rube Foster – Decline Into Mental Illness And Death

Rube Foster Hall of Fame Bio

PHIL’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

