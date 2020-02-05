Vanessa Bryant reacts to Kobe Bryant's death with tribute posts on Instagram

It’s been roughly a week-and-a-half since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, and the sports world still hasn’t gotten over the news.

Neither has Bryant’s family, and understandably so, as the shockingly sudden news hit hard, and really cut deep. But they’re working on grieving, as they work through how they’re feeling about both Kobe and Gianna.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, took some time to share with the world how she’s feeling, by posting two touching tributes on Instagram.

“#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina”” was the caption for the first one.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Bryant family at this time.