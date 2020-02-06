Eagles rumors suggest team will not hire offensive coordinator to replace Mike Groh

Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to move on from wide receivers coach Carson Walch and offensive coordinator Mike Groh.

Soon after those coaching firings were announced, the Eagles went on an expansive search to find their next offensive coordinator. Philadelphia was reportedly interested in USC Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, but he ultimately decided to stay at USC.

Along with Harrell, the team was interested in Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, and backup quarterback Josh McCown.

Despite being interested in many candidates for the offensive coordinator position, it appears as if the Eagles will go into next season without one.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles will be following the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaching staff model next season, which features a passing game coordinator, running game coordinator, and play-caller (head coach).

In regards to the Eagles, quarterbacks coach Press Taylor will be reportedly promoted to passing game coordinator. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is the team’s running game coordinator and head coach Doug Pederson will be calling the plays.

Furthermore, the Eagles reportedly added former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner to the coaching staff.

This season, the Broncos were ranked 28th in the NFL on offense. But Scangarello played a part in developing rookie quarterback Drew Lock and coaching up veteran backup quarterback Brandon Allen.

Before joining the Broncos, Scangarello was San Francisco’s quarterback coach for two seasons.

Breiner, however, spent five seasons at Fordham University, where he was the offensive coordinator and head coach before landing at Mississippi State.

Nevertheless, it should be interesting to see if the Eagles’ offense can get back on track next season with new voices inside the NovaCare Complex.