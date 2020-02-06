Jimmy Butler has high praise for new teammate Andre Iguodala

The Miami Heat are well aware of the fact that for the first time in years, the race for an NBA title is wide open, and they’ve decided to go for it — pushing all their chips in the middle.

Acquiring Jimmy Butler was one of the best moves they’ve made since signing LeBron James and Chris Bosh roughly a decade ago, as he’s elevated the play of all his teammates.

And now they’re pairing him with another veteran who can help lead their young players in the locker room, and can defend the wing — Andre Iguodala. Iggy essentially forced his way out of Memphis, and the Heat traded for him, as well as Jae Crowder — giving up only Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Justise Winslow in the deals.

Butler appeared to be happy about the move, as he had some high praise for his new teammate, when asked about the Iggy acquisiotn.

“He’s super smart,” Butler said. “There’s nothing he cannot do. When I get to learn from him, when everyone gets to learn from him, that winning level, that meter, is going up in everyone’s mind.”

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on Andre Iguodala: “He’s super smart. There’s nothing he cannot do. When I get to learn from him, when everyone gets to learn from him, that winning level, that meter, is going up in everyone’s mind.” pic.twitter.com/Dj5T8AruWl — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 6, 2020

“We’re ready to go to war,” Butler added.

Jimmy Butler after Heat’s trade deadline push: “We’re ready to go to war. We know we can compete with the best of them.” pic.twitter.com/2N4uO5JwpE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 6, 2020

Expect the Heat to be a legitimate threat to win the Eastern Conference this season, surpassing the Sixers — Butler’s old team, coincidentally.