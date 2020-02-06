Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 7

5:30am: ONE: Warrior’s Code Prelims (Facebook/YouTube)

6:00am: 2020 Wildwoods National Duals (FloWrestling)

7:30am: ONE: Warrior’s Code (ONE App)

9:00am: 2020 WCWA Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: UFC 247 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

2:00pm: 2020 PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live: UFC 247 Preview (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Buffalo vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Virginia vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

7:00pm: North Carolina vs. NC State (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Columbia vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Nebraska vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Illinois vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: UFC 247 Pre-Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 39 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Michigan State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 42 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: UFC 247 Embedded: Episode 5 (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Penn State (BigTen)

9:00pm: Cal Poly vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

Saturday February 8

6:00am: 2020 Wildwoods National Duals (FloWrestling)

8:30am: 2020 Heroes Conquest (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2020 WCWA Championships (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Emperor Chok Dee (EliteBoxing.tv)

1:00pm: Davidson vs. Edinboro (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca/Claudio Marrero vs. Kid Galahad (DAZN)

2:00pm: Cornell vs. Penn (ESPN+)

2:00pm: 2020 PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Columbia vs. Princeton (ESPNU)

5:00pm: Appalachian State vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Duke vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

6:30pm: UFC 247 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: 2020 Who’s #1 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Lights Out Championship 7 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: New Line Cagefighting 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 247 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Michigan vs. Iowa (BigTen)

9:00pm: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar/Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis (Showtime)

10:00pm: UFC 247 ($64.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Sunday February 9

1:00am: UFC 247 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 247 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00am: 2020 Wildwoods National Duals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Hofstra vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Cornell vs. Princeton (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Nebraska vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Kent State vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Davidson vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

2:00pm: Arizona State vs. Missouri (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Illinois vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Minnesota vs. Penn State (BigTen)

3:00pm: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Rutgers vs. Rider (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man bemoaning the future of his favorite team that happens to reside in the AFC mourns his loss at the chance his team will have as long as Patrick Mahomes feels like playing football.

1. UFC 247: Only a two-fight card, really, but Jones and Shevchenko defending their titles are a great 1A and 1B.

2. Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar/Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis: Russell faces a dangerous pressing Olympic medalist and Rigo drops down a weight class to go for another world championship.

3. Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca/Claudio Marrero vs. Kid Galahad: I understand the skepticism of Brook headlined a card in 2020, but this card is super deep, going four-deep.

4. ONE: Warrior’s Code: This sucks. Jamal Yusupov isn’t able to complete his Cinderella story after suffering an injury days before his tournament finals against Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Title.

5. Invicta Fighting Championship 39: A title fight and a championship eliminator featuring actual names! A solid offering from the good folks at Invicta.

6. Wisconsin vs. Penn State: Easily the most competitive match of the weekend, featuring a 1 vs. 2, a 1 vs. 3, and a 2 vs. 4, amongst many other clashes.

7. Emperor Chok Dee: Second best kickboxing/MT event of the weekend.

8. UFC 247 Post-Fight Show: Will we have two new world champions? It’s possible! I’m predicting we’ll have at least one, though.

9. 2020 Who’s #1: One of the most important and prestigious wrestling tournaments of the year.

10. 2020 PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships: As a PIAA athlete and graduate, this is just for me. Just for daddy, here.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Bout: Aurore Dos Santos (2-2) vs. Georgina va der Linden (109-5-2) [Emperor Chok Dee]

4. Strawweight Bout: Andy Howson (74-13-1) vs. Josh Tonna (31-15) [ONE: Warrior’s Code]

3. Flyweight Bout: Savvas Michael (42-3) vs. Taiki Naito (31-8) [ONE: Warrior’s Code]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Adel Zaripov (6-3) vs. Zinedine Hameur-Lain (63-28-2) [Emperor Chok Dee]

1. Inaugural ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Championship: Detrit Sathian Muay Thai (139-44-2) vs. Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy (160-34-2) [ONE: Warrior’s Code]

BOXING

5. Junior Lightweight Bout: Jaime Arboleda (15-1) vs. Jayson Velez (29-5-1) [PBC on Showtime]

4. WBC/IBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championships: Eva Wahlstrom (c) (23-1-2) vs. Terri Harper (c) (9-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Vacant WBA World Bantamweight Championship: Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1) vs. Liborio Solis (30-5-1) [PBC on Showtime]

2. IBF Featherweight Championship Eliminator: Claudio Marrero (24-3) vs. Kid Galahad (26-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC World Featherweight Championship: Gary Russell Jr. (c) (30-1) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (12-2) vs. Mirsad Bektic (13-2) [UFC 247]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (22-7) vs. Ilir Latifi (14-7) [UFC 247]

3. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (18-3) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (13-2) [UFC 247]

2. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (12-2) vs. Mirsad Bektic (13-2) [UFC 247]

1. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (c) (25-1) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0) [UFC 247]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 197lb Bout: #3 Patrick Brucki (PRIN) vs. #4 Ben Darmstadt (CORN) [Cornell vs. Princeton]

4. 141lb Bout: #2 Nick Lee (PSU) vs. #4 Mitch McKee (MIN) [Minnesota vs. Penn State]

3. Heavyweight Bout: #2 Mason Parris (UM) vs. #3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Michigan]

2. 165lb Bout: #1 Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) vs. #3 Evan Wick (WIS) [Penn State vs. Wisconsin]

1. 133lb Bout: #1 Seth Gross (WIS) vs. #2 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) [Penn State vs. Wisconsin]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man just waiting for Thiago Santos’s legs to heal so he can take his rightful win back over Jon Jones won’t be pissed if Dominick Reyes unseats him first.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Claudio Marrero vs. Kid Galahad

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Roman Bravo-Youn vs. Seth Gross

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Kell Brook over Mark Deluca

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 247

Upset of the Week: Dominick Reyes over Jon Jones

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Valentina Shevchenko