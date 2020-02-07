WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (2/7): Goldberg Reveals His Next Opponent, #1 Contender For Women's Championship Announced

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown came from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It featured an appearance by WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg and the return of the Dirt Sheet, hosted by The Miz and John Morrison.

John Morrison and The Miz come out for the return of their Dirt Sheet segment. They reveal a trailer for a new movie of theirs called Once Upon A Time On The Dirt Sheet. Miz said it’s definitely tag team championship worthy. Morrison said the only opinion about it that they care about is the academy. The New Day come out with popcorn, praising the trailer. They laugh at Miz and Morrison thinking they will take the tag titles from them. Miz and Morrison claim they have beaten every tag team until The Uso’s come out. The Uso’s says Miz and Morrison hasn’t beaten them. Dolph Ziggler’s music hits but then New Day gets attacked by Ziggler and Roode from behind. The Uso’s come to The New Day’s aid.

The Uso’s defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross talk backstage about Alexa possibly winning the fatal 4 way match later on that night to get a shot at Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Alexa says she has beaten Bayley before for the Women’s Championship and she can do it again.

Baron Corbin goes to the production truck and bullies the people in there for playing the video from last week of him getting dog food poured on him. Corbin throws one of the production workers down the stairs of the truck. Officials get Corbin away from the worker.

Elias is in the ring playing his guitar. He says he wrote a song before his match with Cesaro. He begins to play it until Cesaro and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring. Zayn says Elias is going to pay for interrupting him last week.

Elias defeated Cesaro

Baron Corbin comes out before they Goldberg is interviewed. He says SmackDown is his kingdom and everyone should bow down and listen to what he has to say. He says Reigns humiliated him last week and insults the 49ers for losing to the Saints at the Super Bowl. Corbin says he should’ve won at the Rumble and he should be the one headlining WrestleMania. He demands one more match with Roman. He says the show will not go on until he gets Roman. He pours a drink on a fan. Roman’s music hits and Roman lands a Superman Punch to Corbin, Roman beats down Corbin all around ringside. Corbin runs away as Reigns gets him in the ring. Roman calls Corbin a coward and accepts Corbin’s challenge. He wants Corbin inside a steel cage.

Goldberg is interviewed and is asked “Who’s Next.” Goldberg says he never lost the Universal Championship and wants a rematch for it. Bray Wyatt appears and says The Fiend accepts Goldberg’s challenge. Goldberg says he will take back his Universal Championship and The Fiend is next.

Heath Slater talks to Daniel Bryan backstage saying he was not being smart about picking a fight with The Fiend. Daniel challenges Slater to a match.

Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater

The new Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman is interviewed in the ring. Fans chant “You Deserve It.” Braun said that winning the Intercontinental Championship is his biggest accomplishment. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn interrupt him and says that his title win was a fraud. Sami demands he defends the championship against Nakamura. Braun says he will defend it anytime anyplace including right now. Sami said Shinsuke will not fight Braun on this show but he has a back up plan for Braun. The Revival attacks Braun from behind, Nakamura and Sami join them. Braun destroys all of them. Braun chases Sami then catches him. Nakamura takes down Braun with the Kinshasa to help Sami.

Otis and Tucker get ready for Otis’ date with Mandy Rose on the next episode of SmackDown. They show a montage of Otis dressing up for his date. Tucker shows him that he needs to use a fork when dealing with eating meat in front of her. He accidentally flips over the table. Tucker tells Otis that he is ready.

Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews

Shorty G attacks Sheamus after the match but Sheamus takes him out with a Brogue Kick.

Carmella Defeated Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke To Become #1 Contender For The SmackDown Women’s Championship.

.@CarmellaWWE PICKS UP THE WIN… but the SmackDown Women's Champion immediately takes out her challenger on #SmackDown! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/RRnzwMHQIT — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2020

The show ends with Bayley interrupting Carmella’s win celebration and plants her face first on the mat.