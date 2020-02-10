Jim Miller Scouting Report

Vitals

5’8″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)

71″ reach, Southpaw

Aug 30, 1983

Record

31-13, 1 NC (UFC: 20-12, 1 NC)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

NCAA D1 Wrestler

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: 2006 (no successful title defenses)

Cage Fury Fighting Championships Lightweight Champion: 2007 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– solid in all aspects of the sport

– very experienced – 30+ fights in the UFC

– above average reach

– a BJJ ace

– excellent with submissions – majority of wins come via tap out

– versatile with his submissions (chokes, kneebars, armbars)

– very good at passing guard

– extremely active on the ground looking for submissions

– finishes fights

– good cardio

– extremely tough

– solid striking defense

– next to impossible to finish (finished four times in career)

– solid chin

– grinds out wins

– can be very dangerous on his feet

Weaknesses

– loses when he fights the very elite fighters

– very inaccurate striker

– poor success rate for his takedowns & defending opponent’s takedowns

– gets hit almost as often as he lands strikes

– no knockout power

– is a very good fighter, but hasn’t shown that he is elite

– starting to pile up the mileage/age on his body

– best days are probably behind him

Synopsis

You don’t find many fighters as tough, gritty, and all-around solid as Jim Miller. But his best days appear to be in the rearview.