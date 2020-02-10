The Weekend Bulletin

-A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Kalinn Williams +325 over Alex Morono
Notable New Champions:
- ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Champion: Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy
- WBC World Female Junior Lightweight Champion: Terri Harper
- WBO Intercontinental Junior Middleweight Champion: Kell Brook
- WBA “Regular” World Bantamweight Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
- WBO World Female Junior Welterweight Champion: Christina Linardatou
- WBO Latino Junior Featherweight Champion: Jose Martin Estrada Garcia
- WBO Latino Bantamweight Champion: Orlando Penalba
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH ITTTT!!: Another title fight, another janky decision in Jon Jones‘s favor. For full disclosure, I had it 48-47 Jones, but many, many, many peers did not. And that 49-46 scorecard is an abomination.
- The Judges at Night, are Wrong, not Right: Texas judging struck again this weekend! It wasn’t just the Jones-Reyes card. The Andre Ewell-Jonathan Martinez fight and Andrea Lee-Lauren Murphy were pure robberies, and many other fights had a weird scorecard or two. In the Lee-Murphy fight, Dominick Cruz and Joe Rogan even noted a judge that wasn’t watching the fight.
- Put a Bookmark in that Storybook: Jamal Yusupov‘s miracle run to the ONE Muay Thai finals after knocking out Yodsanklai Fairtex to the shock of the arena to meet Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy in the finals had to be put on hold following a late injury. In fact, his replacement had to withdraw too, and Pethmorakot dispatched of super-late notice opponent Pongsiri PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym. Heal up, Kherow, finish your story.
