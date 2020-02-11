Cizikas leaves game early after taking a skate to the leg

NEW YORK — The Islanders fourth line suffered another blow on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Casey Cizikas left the game early after taking Ivan Provarov’s skate to his left leg. Cizikas struggled to get up off the ice and immediately went to the team dressing room the trainer.

The Islanders announced Cizikas would not return to the game in the second period.

Cizikas is the second member of the team’s fourth line to be injured by an opposing player’s skate. Cal Clutterbuck had his wrist sliced by the Skate of Patrice Bergeron on Dec. 19, which sidelined him indefinitely.

Cizikas has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 47 games for the Islanders this season.