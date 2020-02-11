Knicks rumors indicate Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau in mix for head coaching job

The Knicks have made it clear they’re looking to bring in a big-name, experienced basketball mind to coach the team going forward, and that they’re not going to rush to fill the position.

It starts from the top, as Steve Mills is finally out as team president, with CAA superagent Leon Rose likely on track to take the job.

That’s a step in the right direction, but it still leaves a void at the head coaching position, and given that this is a throwaway season, the Knicks will likely interview plenty of candidates in hopes of finally getting the right person for the job.

And they’re aiming high, apparently, as a report from Mark Berman of the New York Post states that the Knicks plan to target Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau, among a few others.

Van Gundy would be interesting, as he previously coached the Knicks from 1996-2001, with Thibodeau actually having been an assistant on his staff.