Mark Gastineau wants sack record back from Michael Strahan, says it's 'cheapened'

There’s always been a chuckle around the NFL world surrounding the single-season sack record, given the way it happened, with Packers quarterback Brett Favre essentially laying down so Giants defensive end Michael Strahan could “tackle” him.

Bu Mark Gastineau doesn’t find it funny.

Gastineau once held the single-season sack record, with 24, which he compiled in the 1984 season. But that aforementioned “sack” by Strahan gave him 22.5, and the record.

Well, Gastineau wants the title back, saying that sack “cheapened” the record.

“It’s my record, and I want it to be known that it’s my record,” Gastineau said, via ESPN.com. “I’m not going to say, ‘I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.’ It’s my record.

“It’s a good record and it took me a long time to get that. It took a lot of work, a lot of work to get that record. So many years I worked my butt off to get it, and I finally got it, and it shouldn’t have been cheapened like it was. It’s like a tarnished record.”

He makes a good point.