NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Domantas Sabonis

February 11, 2020

Feb 10, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) takes a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (21) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Domantas Sabonis  – Indiana (vs Brooklyn)

23 points, 11-15 FG, 1-1 FT, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steals

A triple-double by Sabonis wasn’t enough to get by the Nets.

 

