Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 14

2:00pm: 2020 OKWA Open State Championship (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10 Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

4:30pm: PBC on Fox Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live: Fight Night Rio Rancho (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Pitt vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Virginia vs. Duke (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. NC State (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Golden Boy on DAZN Prelims (DAZN)

7:00pm: Northwestern vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: Garner-Webb vs. VMI (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

8:00pm: West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Nebraska vs. Michigan (BigTen)

9:00pm: Francisco Fonseca vs. Ryan Garcia/Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey Neequaye (DAZN)

9:00pm: Northern Colorado vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: Isaac Cruz Gonzalez vs. Thomas Mattice/Jerrico Walton vs. Montana Love (Showtime)

10:30pm: All Star Boxing: Battle of the Rising Stars ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday February 15

2:40am: Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 9 (FREE EliteBoxing.tv)

3:00am: Susie Q & No Mercy 3 ($19.95 Epicentre.tv/$12.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: Cage 50 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Binghamton vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Brown vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

1:30pm: Contenders 29 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: 2020 OKWA Open State Championship (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Stanford vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Harvard vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Penn vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Fresno State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: Penn State vs. Ohio State (BigTen)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz/Abel Ramos vs. Bryant Perella (Fox)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 136 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: West Virginia vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Pre-Show (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Peatrowsky vs. Wright ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fierce Fighting Championship: Phommabout vs. King ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:30pm: Iowa vs. Minnesota (BigTen)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday February 16

1:30am: Pancrase 312 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: Clarion vs. Rider (ESPN+)

12:00pm: Old Dominion vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

1:00pm: North Carolina vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: SIU-Edwardsville vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Chattanooga vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Bloomsburg vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

2:00pm: Air Force vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Illinois vs. Purdue (BigTen)

3:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Michigan (BigTen)

7:00pm: Franklin and Marshall vs. Penn (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Stanford vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

9:30pm: Inside Wilder vs. Fury II Part 4 (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man peeling himself away from the inexplicable success of the XFL to focus on fights keeps one eye on, somehow, the funnest football league in the world.

1. Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz/Abel Ramos vs. Bryant Perella: I actually like this card a ton. Plant vs. Feigenbutz isn’t a sexy headliner, but the fight should deliver, and this card goes about a solid 5-deep.

2. UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II: LIVE FROM (checks notes) ….Rio Ranchero, New Mexico?

3. Francisco Fonseca vs. Ryan Garcia/Carlos Morales vs. Jorge Linares: Golden Boy coming strong on Friday night, they’re really pushing Garcia to the moon.

4. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10: Hector Lombard with bare knuckles, because apparently there isn’t enough death in the world.

5. Penn State vs. Ohio State: The only #1 vs. #2 wrestling matchup of the weekend.

6. Fight To Win 136: F2W hasn’t been cranking out events weekly like they were last year, but the card quality is better this year. Two title fights headline.

7. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez vs. Thomas Mattice/Jerrico Walton vs. Montana Love: That is six weeks straight and counting for Showtime. In contrast to HBO, who are dead as disco with boxing, Showtime seems to be going harder than ever.

8. Pancrase 312: No King of Pancrase fights, but a decent offering from the OG of MMA.

9. Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 9: Not a big kickboxing/muay thai weekend, and the biggest card isn’t streaming, so this is your best option.

10. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: With the UFC’s light heavyweight division up for grabs for the first time in years, you have to think every single contender wants a shot at Bones.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 64kg Kickboxing Bout: Alex Ajouatsa vs. Diar Hessen [Steko’s Fight Night: Showpalast Munich]

4. WKU European 64kg Championship: Mirco Fasano vs. Oscar Plasene [Steko’s Fight Night: Showpalast Munich]

3. WKU World 72.5kg Kickboxing Championship: Giannis Boukis vs. Pascal Schroth (40-12-2) [Steko’s Fight Night: Showpalast Munich]

2. WKU World Women’s 62.5 Kickboxing Championship: Marie Lang (c) (36-0) vs. Ajla Lukac [Steko’s Fight Night: Showpalast Munich]

1. WKU World 76kg Kickboxing Championship: David Dardan Morina vs. Vladimir Konsky [Steko’s Fight Night: Showpalast Munich]

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bare Knuckle Bout: Elvin Breto vs. Luis Palomino [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10]

4. Welterweight Bout: Abel Ramos (25-3-2) vs. Bryant Perrella (17-2) [PBC on FOX]

3. WBC Silver Lightweight Championship: Ryan Garcia (c) (19-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

2. Light Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Bout: David Mundell vs. Hector Lombard [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10]

1. IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Caleb Plant (c) (19-0) vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2) [PBC on FOX]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Ray Borg (12-4) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (16-1) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II]

4. Featherweight Bout: Yojiro Uchimura (17-12-3) vs. Yoshinori Horie (8-2) [Pancrase 312]

3. Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (31-13) vs. Scott Holtzman (13-3) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Corey Anderson (13-4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (25-8) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II]

1. Lightweight Bout: Lando Vannata (10-4-2) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-6) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 147lb Bout: #1 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) vs. #8 Devin Skatzka (MIN) [Iowa vs. Minnesota]

4. Vacant 135lb Black Belt Women’s Championship: Gabbi McComb vs. Jena Bishop [Fight To Win 136]

3. Heavyweight Bout: #1 Gable Steveson (MIN) vs. #3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Minnesota]

2. 141lb Bout: #1 Luke Pletcher (OSU) vs. #2 Nick Lee (PSU) [Ohio State vs. Penn State]

1. Black Belt Heavyweight No-Gi Championship: Kaynan Duarte vs. Vinicius Ferreira [Fight To Win 136]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man marking his calendar six months from now when Jon Jones wins yet another janky decision fixes his gate on the immediate.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jorge Linares over Carlos Morales

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Premier Boxing Champions on FOX

Upset of the Week: Jim Miller over Scott Holtzman

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira