David Pastrnak records ninth career hat trick

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic notched his ninth career National Hockey League hat trick on Wednesday. Pastrnak scored thrice as the Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, MA.

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 6:59 of the first period with an even strength marker from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Then at 4:16 of the second period, Pastrnak scored the game winning goal from Sean Kuraly of Dublin, OH. Pastrnak then put together his hat trick at 15:45 of the second period with an unassisted marker which put Boston up 3-1.

Pastrnak was one of two Bruins to have a multi-point game. Marchand notched two assists.

This was not only Pastrnak’s ninth career hat trick, but fourth of the season. He previously had hat tricks in 2019-20 on October 14 in a 4-2 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks, on November 26 in an 8-1 win over the Canadiens and on January 9 in a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. In the win over the Ducks, Pastrnak scored four goals.

Prior to 2019-20, Pastrnak had five hat tricks. They came in a 6-4 Bruins win over the Carolina Hurricanes on March 13, 2018, in a 7-3 Bruins win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 14, 2018, in an 8-2 Bruins win over the Detroit Red Wings on October 13, 2018, in a 5-1 Bruins win over the Maple Leafs on November 10, 2018 and in a 6-3 Bruins win over the New York Rangers on March 27, 2019. The Pastrnak hat trick against the Maple Leafs on April 14, 2018 came in game two of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In 2019-20, Pastrnak has 41 goals and 40 assists for 81 points in 58 games. He is a +17 with 32 penalty minutes, 35 power play points, seven game winning goals, 229 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 45 hits, 44 takeaways and 83 giveaways. Pastrnak currently leads the NHL with 41 goals and 18 power play goals.

The Bruins lead the National Hockey League right now with 82 points. At 35 wins, 11 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time, Boston has three more points than the second place Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins and Lightning are each in the Atlantic Division.