NBA All-Star Game Ticket Prices Hit Record High

Just got this press release:

Ticket prices to Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago are soaring, hitting record highs on TickPick for the annual event.

TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, reports that the average purchase price is $1,934.47. That eclipses the 2018 game, played in Los Angeles, that went for an average of $1,743.73. The average last year in Charlotte was $1,150.19.

The current get-in price for the United Center is $954. Meanwhile, the best available seat according to TickPick’s algorithm (Section 122, Row 15) is listed for $13,381. Please note, these are the all-in prices fans will pay as TickPick does not add any fees upon checkout.