NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Lou Williams

By February 14, 2020

Feb 13, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) takes a shot while defended by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Lou Williams – Clippers (vs Boston)

35 points, 14-33 FG, 4-6 FT, 3 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Sweet Lou
Coming through
From 3 and 2

 

