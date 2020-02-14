Zach LaVine nearly throws down unbelievable 360 dunk in practice (Video)

Zach LaVine isn’t competing in the NBA Dunk Contest this year, but he should be, judging by a ridiculous slam he nearly pulled off while practicing.

LaVine has won the event twice, and there was actually some talk about him potentially competing as a last-minute addition this year, given that Chicago — where he plays — is hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.

But instead, he’s just casually working on dunks that will likely be better than the majority of the ones we’ll see on Saturday. Check out this incredible 360 dunk he nearly threw down — taking flight from just inside the free-throw line.

Two-time Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine nearly pulled off an insane 360 dunk — taking flight from just inside the FT line! https://t.co/lqhhIokLxm — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 14, 2020

He would’ve broken the internet if he would’ve pulled off that incredible slam.