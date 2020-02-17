The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Daniel Rodriguez +265 over Tim Means
Notable New Champions:
- WBO Asia Pacific Junior Bantamweight Champion: Ryoji Fukunaga
- WBO Latino Lightweight Champion: Jose Sanchez
- Fight To Win Black Belt Heavyweight No-Gi Champion: Kaynan Duarte
- Fight To Win Black Belt Flyweight Champion: Ron Henderson
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- He’s Up To Five Million!: Since Golden Boy thinks Ryan Garcia‘s Instagram followers is a big damned deal, we might as well keep the public updated.
- One Second: That’s all it took for Bryant Perrella to hold on to escape with a win on the cards, but Abel Ramos fought to the very, very last and earned a (controversial, I’m not sure what the ref was looking for in Perella, short of cartwheeling around the ring, he looked fine) stoppage a 2:59 on the tenth and last round. I’m sure they’ll run it back, but it doesn’t get any more exciting than that, and you could tell Ramos was gunning it towards the finish line. Always play to the whistle.
- Rubber Match in a Division That Needs It: Well, THAT certainly didn’t go as I expected. In the rematch between Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson, which Anderson won in September 2015, Blachowicz face-planted Anderson, winning the rematch emphatically, and don’t look now, but Jan’s last three wins are over Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, and brutally avenging his loss to Anderson, and has won seven of his last eight, four by stoppage.. 205 needs all the help it can get, and we have a genuine rivalry, here.
