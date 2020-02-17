WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (2/17): Randy Orton Continues His Vicious Streak, The Resistance to Seth Rollins Builds, More

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Randy Orton coming out to the ring. The fans “welcomed” him with a chorus of boos as he motioned for the footage from last week of him beating up Matt Hardy.

He says the match between himself and Hardy isn’t going to happen. Matt came out with a neck brace on and asks Orton what’s wrong with him. He says he has grit and doesn’t quit and will leave on his own terms. Orton tells Matt he should have said goodbye when he could still leave on his own. He asks Matt what would happen if if he decided to RKO him. Orton says nobody will understand what he did to Edge. He says he respects Matt and Edge. He says he loves Edge and that he is sorry. Orton goes on to leave, but pauses. He removes his jacket and returns back down the ring. Matt Hardy grabs a steel chair in defense and dares Orton to finish him. Matt swings at Matt, but Orton bounces his neck on the ropes. He gives Matt the RKO. He continues to attack Hardy with the chair viciously. Orton removes Matt’s neck brace, puts his head underneath a chair, and goes to hit him with another chair. He stops himself and goes to leave, but returns to the ring. He takes off the upper part of the steel steps and sets Matt’s head on it. Randy Orton grabs a chair and slams it down on his head repeatedly. He tells Matt Hardy he is sorry as it breaks for commercial.

Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan with 2 Black Masses

After the most physical match either men have seen on Raw in some time, Aleister Black was able to put away the big man with two of his finisher moves, the Black Mass.

Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring next. She revealed the footage from last night’s NXT TakeOver of her attacking Rhea Ripley and answering her challenge. After the footage, Flair says she remembered the training and growing pains. She says she Rhea Ripley didn’t have to scratch and claw to make NXT what it is today like Charlotte did. The Queen says she didn’t appreciate Rhea Ripley coming on her show with the title Charlotte put on the map.

“Everyone is the next best thing until they aren’t,” Charlotte said before she gave the woo and made her exit.

"You have the AUDACITY to show up on MY show… and hold up the title that I put on the map?!" – @MsCharlotteWWE to @RheaRipley_WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/h3S7vIWX00 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020

Riddick Moss defeated Mojo Rawley and R-Truth to remain the 24/7 champion

After the match, Rawley tried to blame R-Truth for losing, but R-Truth scissor kicked him and walked out.

Drew McIntyre comes out and asked the fans if they wanted to point the sign with him. He then says that Suplex City is located in Claymore Country. Suplex City will be burned to the ground come WrestleMania and he, Drew McIntyre, will become the WWE champion.

Paul Heyman interrupts and “announces” Brock Lesnar. He says Lesnar isn’t here, but wanted McIntyre to hear what it will sound like when Brock defeats Ricochet at Super Showdown and later McIntyre at WrestleMania. Drew tells Heyman he can say Lesnar’s name any time of day, but it won’t change the fact that Brock will be crying after Drew McIntyre kicks his head off.

Heyman says he has no problem with McIntyre, but he introduces someone who does. MVP makes his entrance and says he will beat McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre defeated MVP in a quick match with the Claymore Kick

The Raw women’s champion made her way to the ring with a brown bag. Becky says she came to this country to seek fame and fortune. She says she found out she doesn’t have much time for fame. She reached in the bag and grabbed a wad a cash and threw it down. Becky says consider it a down payment for the violence she will commit on Shayna Baszler. Becky points out that she defeated Charlotte, Asuka, Natalya, and Rhonda because she had to. She’s going after Shayna because she wants to.

Baszler appeared on the titan tron and said she will be in the Elimination Chamber match that will determine Becky’s WrestleMania opponent. She says this match was built for her to win and she will “chew” the competition. Becky says she’ll be watching and rooting for her.

Lana says she considers the upcoming tag match a “double date” with Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. Vega clears up that her and Garza are only business partners.

Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza defeated Rusev and Humberto Carrillo

Angel Garza rolled Rusev up with a handful of tights for the win. Rusev knocks out Garza after the match.

The Kabuki Warriors ask Natalya if her eye is ok. They say that they don’t care. Asuka says she will beat her in Elimination Chamber and will go on to WrestleMania.

Kairi Sane defeated Natalya via count out

Natalya went to put Sane in the sharpshooter, but Asuka went in for the distraction. Asuka attacked Natalya while the referee’s back was turned. When he turned, he counted Natalya out for the win for Kairi Sane.

Buddy Murphy and AOP announces Seth Rollins for his “sermon”.

Seth says they are celebrating progress in moving forward for his vision. He says they completed phase one was completed last week when they defeated Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders. He says they can do anything they set their mind to. Phase two will not be easy but it is necessary. They will seek out the weak and rehabilitate if they can or eradicate if they have to.

The Viking Raiders interrupted Seth and went after the AOP. Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins escaped to the ramp. The Viking Raiders beat down AOP. Kevin Owens showed up and gave Rollins the stunner.

Charly Caruso asks Seth about his sermon. Seth says Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders will get their fight against his disciples.

The OC make their way to the ring. AJ Styles says he is back. Luke Gallows says he is phenomenal and Karl Anderson calls him the new “Mr. WrestleMania”. AJ says when he wins his match at Super Showdown, he doesn’t care who is next. He mentions a lot of names and Ricochet interrupts.

The OC laughs and says they didn’t mean that Ricochet will ever be WWE Champion. Ricochet challenges AJ on his first night back. Karl Anderson says he isn’t going to let Styles’ first match be against the “goof” so he will take his place.

Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson

Liv Morgan says that if she were the same person she was before, Ruby’s betrayal would have broken her. She says that she is not that “puppy on a leash” and that she will eliminate Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber and will go on to WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders defeated AOP and Buddy Murphy via disqualification

As Kevin Owens was about to put Murphy away, Seth Rollins interfered and attacked Kevin Owens. Murphy and AOP held Owens down. Rollins grabbed a mic and said Owens has “crucified” him for the last time. He will now “crucify” Owens. The Street Profits come out for the save. They attack AOP and Murphy as Rollins escapes. Street Profits, Viking Raiders, and Kevin Owens gang up on the “disciples” as Seth Rollins watches from the ramp.