Fight of the Day: Daniel Ghita vs. Semmy Schilt

Date: December 31, 2012
Card: Glory 4
Championship(s): Glory Heavyweight Grand Slam Finals
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Date: December 31, 2012
Card: Glory 4
Championship(s): Glory Heavyweight Grand Slam Finals
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Could two rivals help each other out? Stranger things have happened. The Islanders are showing serious interest in New York Rangers forward (…)
The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions (…)
The Edmonton Oilers, after an impressive 2-1-0 road trip through Tampa, Florida and Carolina, return to Rogers Place tonight to battle (…)
While most of the Cleveland Indians roster is set for the 2020 season, there is always the chance for one of those players who were invited (…)
Minnesota Wild (27-24-7) 61pts 6th in the Central 3.02 Goals For Per Game (16th in the NHL) 3.17 Goals Against Per Game (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The Penguins played host to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. The game was supposed to be a measuring stick game for both teams. One (…)
The Green Bay Packers have played football for 101 years and been members of the National Football League for 99 seasons. Throughout (…)
Remember back in 2015 when, of all teams, the Buffalo Sabres acquired Evander Kane? Kane was thought to be a nuisance in Winnipeg, clashing (…)
Darius Slay has made it clear that he’s not happy with his role on the Detroit Lions, as he did his best to get moved before the trade (…)
Comments