MARVIN BAGLEY III MEDICAL UPDATE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —- Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (left midfoot sprain) continues to progress through the reconditioning process, under the supervision of the team’s physicians and in coordination with foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities into his regimen, in addition to ongoing strength work. An update regarding Bagley’s status will be provided in three weeks.

