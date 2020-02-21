Dwyane Wade, Rick Ross perform new single 'Season Ticket Holder' before Heat game (Video)

One of the biggest weekends in Miami sports history officially began on Friday, with three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade getting his jersey officially retired.

It was so big, in fact, that the Heat didn’t just devote one night to Wade’s jersey retirement — instead, it will encompass the entire weekend.

The festivities officially began on Friday, and were kicked off in the most Miami way possible — with a concert. D Wade and rapper Rick Ross performed their new single — “Season Ticket Holder” — for the first time, and they brought plenty of energy with them.

"3 rings on his finger, yea that boy is a winner!" Watch Miami legends @DwyaneWade & @RickRoss perform their new single "Season Ticket Holder" for the 1st time. Just as 🔥 as expected! pic.twitter.com/qmDajmcHxV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 22, 2020

An unlikely pairing, but not a bad track by any means.