NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

By February 22, 2020

Feb 21, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Memphis)

28 points, 8-17 FG, 10-15 FT, 2 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 7 blocks

Seven blocks gets the job done.  Rest of the line isn’t too shabby either.

 

