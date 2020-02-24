Angry Mike Tyson gets into it with cameraman after boxing match (Video)

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest power-punchers of all time, and he has a bit of a temper, so it’s not wise to get on his bad side.
Given Tyson’s illustrious career as a boxer, it wasn’t all that surprising that he attended Saturday’s bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He does live in Las Vegas, so it was a short commute to the action.
An interesting moment took place on fight night, though, with Tyson hanging out backstage. Chad Johnson was there as well, and he brought a cameraman along with him. That didn’t go over well with Tyson, who got into it with the poor guy.
Yeesh, it’s not like he was really being harassed or anything. Cameras are everywhere at marquee fights such as that one.
