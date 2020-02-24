Angry Mike Tyson gets into it with cameraman after boxing match (Video)

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest power-punchers of all time, and he has a bit of a temper, so it’s not wise to get on his bad side.

Given Tyson’s illustrious career as a boxer, it wasn’t all that surprising that he attended Saturday’s bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He does live in Las Vegas, so it was a short commute to the action.

An interesting moment took place on fight night, though, with Tyson hanging out backstage. Chad Johnson was there as well, and he brought a cameraman along with him. That didn’t go over well with Tyson, who got into it with the poor guy.

Chad met up with Mike Tyson before #WilderFury2, and Tyson had to make sure our camera guy was cool 😳 @br_betting *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/xPBi68sf3V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2020

Yeesh, it’s not like he was really being harassed or anything. Cameras are everywhere at marquee fights such as that one.