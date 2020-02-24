Look: LeBron James shows off $1K bottle of wine he enjoyed with dinner

Lakers superstar LeBron James lives a lavish life, especially now that he lives in Los Angeles, which caters to one-percenters such as himself.

James may have a sweet tooth, so he’s been known to eat some desserts that a lot of other athletes choose not to partake in, but he does have excellent taste in wine.

He, in fact, enjoys vintage red wines, many of which have been aged for a decade or two. He prefers more complex, blended reds, such as the one he drank with dinner on Sunday night — a 2001 Château Latour Grand Vin.

LeBron James had dinner with $1000 bottle of red wine (2001 Château Latour Grand Vin) pic.twitter.com/KWmEXXJk0w — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 24, 2020

That looks delightful, and we’d love a sip.