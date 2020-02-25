Combat

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali II

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali II

By February 25, 2020

By: |

 

Date: January 28, 1974
Card: Super Fight II
Championship(s): NABF Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home