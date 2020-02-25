Jets fully committed to making Jamal Adams starting safety 'for life'

The Jets only have a few cornerstone pieces to build around going forward, but they’re making sure that one of them is on their roster for quite a long time.

Safety Jamal Adams was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, and he’s been every bit as good as he was projected to be, despite the lofty expectations placed upon him when he came out of LSU.

There were rumors that the Jets were shopping him around the trade deadline last season, but that could just be because the Cowboys were desperate to acquire him. That talk upset Adams, as he’s clearly committed to the Jets organization, so they’re apparently attempting to keep him happy by offering him a new deal in the future, according to Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“Jamal is an unbelievable player,” he said, via NJ.com. “We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life. We’ve had some preliminary talks with his agent. I’m not going to get into the specifics of that. The plan is for Jamal to be here a long time.”

Adams is a dynamic player who can play all over the field, and even showed his ability to blitz last season, recording 6.5 sacks, an extremely high number for a safety. His versatility as well as high football IQ make him a great chess piece that any defense would love to have.