Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

By February 25, 2020

By: |

Feb 24, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after his three point score against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Atlanta)

49 points, 17-24 FG, 14-14 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

A career-high 49 points is impressive, as is his whole statline from last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home