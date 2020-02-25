UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Sorry for the delay – was waiting for the athletic commission to get back to me with the info, but apparently they don’t release it any longer.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New Mexico state athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 6,449

Gate: $596,820

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Diego Sanchez: $226,000 ($103,000 to show, $103,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $170,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Scott Holtzman: $127,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Dodson: $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Corey Anderson: $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Means: $63,000 ($53,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: $62,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Borg: $50,800 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $7,200 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yancy Medeiros: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $41,000 $18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rogerio Bontorin: $24,700 ($14,000 to show, $7,200 from Borg for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brok Weaver: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raulian Paiva: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $21,000 ($16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mara Romero Borella: $20,000 ($16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nathaniel Wood: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Casey Kenney: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kazula Vargas: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dequan Townsend: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shanna Young: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)