Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By February 26, 2020

By: |

Feb 25, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to get around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Toronto)

19 points, 5-14 FG, 7-8 FT, 2 3PTs, 19 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks

Giannis and the Bucks fired a warning shot across the bow of the defending champs last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home