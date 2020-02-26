NXT Results (2/26): Charlotte Flair Faces Bianca Belair, Ladder Match Added To Takeover: Tampa Bay, And More,

Another edition of NXT took place with exciting matches featuring Charlotte Flair competing in an NXT ring for the first time since 2015 taking on Bianca Belair and Tommaso Ciampa taking on Austin Theory. Finn Balor also announces what is next for him on the NXT roster.

Mauro Ranello welcomes everyone to the show. Cameras show Charlotte Flair arriving at Full Sail and being greeted by William Regal.

Cameron Grimes Defeated Dominic Dijakovic

William Regal is interviewed backstage and announces that there will be a #1 Contender’s match at NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay for the NXT Women’s Championship and it will be a ladder match.

Finn Balor comes out to the ring and says he is not a moves guy, internet guy or a politics guy, he is the guy. He says he has accomplished a lot in his career and lists them from competing in Japan to winning the Universal Championship. He asks what’s next for him and asks who is going to get the Finn rub. Imperium’s music hits, Aichner and Barthel come out to tell Finn that Walter sends his regards. Finn attacks them outside the ring. He was about to drop kick Barthel into the barricade until Aichner lands an uppercut to Finn in mid air. They attack Finn and take him out as they ram his head into the steel steps.

A vignette is shown of a clock ticking with an apocalyptic meaning.

Footage of Bianca Belair arriving to the arena is shown. She is interviewed and says she will show Charlotte why she is the EST of NXT.

Xia Li Defeated Mia Yim

Raquel Gonzalez attacks Mia Yim after her and Dakota Kai cost Mia Yim the match. Xia Li comes to the aid of Yim but Gonzalez clotheslines her down. Gonzalez finishes Mia Yim off in the ring as Dakota stands by the stage, laughing.

Velveteen Dream is shown and asks William Regal to leave the steel cage up for him and Roderick Strong for them to fight in it next week.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Austin Theory

Johnny Gargano tried to jump Ciampa from behind but Ciampa catches him and attacks him. Ciampa and Gargano go back and forth. Theory goes after Ciampa but Ciampa lands a right hand to him. Gargano capitalizes and lands a kick to Ciampa’s head. Johhny nails Ciampa with another kick to the head and starts taunting him.

After a grueling battle with @austintheory1, @NXTCiampa found himself on the receiving end of a surprise attack by @JohnnyGargano! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1kZaj6KTiJ — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

The Undisputed Era are talking backstage. Strong says he can’t wait to take care of Velveteen Dream once and for all. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vow to regain their NXT Tag Team Championships. Adam Cole declares that the prophecy will continue.

Killian Dain Defeated Bronson Reed

The Grizzled Young Veterans insult America and say that the Forgotten Sons stuck their nose where it doesn’t belong as they make their way to the ring for their match. The fans chant USA as they talk trash.

Young Grizzled Veterans Defeated Forgotten Sons

Tegan Nox is interviewed backstage and says she will end Dakota Kai in the cage next week.

Cameras catch up with Damien Priest in the parking lot. He says he has nothing against Dijakovic, he was just in his way.

Charlotte Flair Defeated Bianca Belair

Charlotte grabs a chair and brings it in the ring. Rhea Ripley’s music hits and makes her way to the ring as Charlotte plants a chair on Bianca’s leg. Charlotte stomps the chair onto Bianca’s leg. Charlotte gets Bianca into the Figure 8 until Rhea runs into the ring. Charlotte rolls out of the ring before Rhea can get to her.

The show ends with Charlotte taunting outside the ring. Their rivalry is heating up as they head into their match at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women’s Championship.