NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By February 27, 2020

Feb 26, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs San Antonio)

26 points, 10-25 FG, 3-4 FT, 3 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 steal

It’s been a while since Luka has made his way into this space.

 

