Crazy video shows how coronavirus is scaring, affecting barbers around the world

The coronavirus has taken the world by storm, and it’s no longer being seen as a scare tactic by the media and those in the medical field. Instead, it’s a serious threat, and has taken lives, and will continue to, until we can find a vaccine to help put it at bay, just like influenza.
It’s affecting how people travel, and how much they travel. Those that do have even been seen in full-body suits at airports.
Not only that, it’s even affecting other jobs, such as barbers, one of which was seen using some sort of crazy extension for a razor to cut a guy’s hair.
That’s new.
Comments