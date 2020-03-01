NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

Hoops Manifesto

March 1, 2020

Feb 29, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts over guard James Harden (13) after dunking the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Houston (vs Boston)

41 points, 16-27 FG, 8-12 FT, 1 3PT, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Now that he’s realized he can’t shoot, Westbrook is actually pretty good.

 

