Tuukka Rask notches 49th NHL career shutout

Tuukka Rask of Savonlinna, Finland registered his 49th career National Hockey League shutout and fourth of the season on Saturday. Rask made 25 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-0 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in East Garden City, NY.

Rask made eight saves in the first period, only four saves in the second period and 13 saves in the third period. Defenseman Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba led the Islanders with four shots on goal.

Offensively, the Bruins were led by defenseman Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, NY. MacAvoy, who ironically was playing in his home state of New York on Saturday for the Bruins against the Islanders, had one goal and two assists for three points. Long Beach is 50 minutes south of Long Island.

Two other Bruins had multi-point games. They were Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia (one goal and one assist for two points) and Torey Krug of Royal Oak, MI (two assists). The other Bruins goal scorers were Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, MA and David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic.

In 2019-20, Rask has a record of 24 wins, seven regulation losses and six losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.16 (which leads the NHL) and a save percentage of .928. Rask’s three other shutouts this season came in a 3-0 Boston win over the New Jersey Devils on October 12, in a 3-0 Boston win over the St. Louis Blues on October 26 and in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on February 4.

The Bruins currently have the best record in the National Hockey League. At 41 wins, 13 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time, Boston has 94 points. They have seven more points than their Atlantic Division foes, the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have the second most points in the NHL with 87.

With Rask leading the way, the Bruins have also given up the fewest goals in the NHL with 167 goals against. The second fewest is the Colorado Avalanche at 172 goals against.