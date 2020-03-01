Yu Darvish raises eyebrows with funny joke about taking PEDs after 98 mph pitch

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish may be a foreign-born player, but that doesn’t stop him from dropping some funny one-liners both on and off the field.
Darvish has a great sense of humor, and now that he’s become more comfortable speaking English — not even needing to use a translator anymore.
He’s been one of the most outspoken players about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, from the beginning, but now he’s focused on his performance on the mound.
Darvish looks to be in great form, as he recorded a few strikeouts and even hit 98 mph on the radar gun in his first outing on Saturday.
He had a funny quote about taking PEDs when asked about his performance.
It’s been a long time since we saw him hit 98, so that’s a positive sign for Cubs fans.
Comments