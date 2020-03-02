Cody Rhodes Comments On New Tattoo After AEW ‘Revolution’

A lot of talk came out of last Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay per view: AEW Revolution. The talk has been about the incredible matches that took place but one thing non wrestling related also got people talking from that night.

Fans noticed as Cody Rhodes went down to the ring for his match against MJF at the show, he revealed a new tattoo on his neck.

Photo: PWMania

People went on social media to comment on Cody’s new ink. Most of the comments were criticisms concerning where the tattoo was placed on his body.

Cody would respond to everyone on Instagram who has voiced their opinions on it and explained how he did not want to hide his brand. He would then plug a “Road To Denver” video where he said that he would explain the tattoo further,

Cody went one on one with the cocky and controversial MJF this past Saturday in what was a physical battle.

However Cody would end up on the losing side as MJF pinned him after using his diamond ring for the knockout blow to the face.

The rivalry between Cody and MJF looks like it will continue on after their encounter.