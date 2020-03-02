Giannis Antetokounmpo sends Goran Dragic flying with massive cheap shot (Video)

The Heat and Bucks squared off in Miami on Monday night, and the game had a playoff-like atmosphere.

It had everything — highlight-reel plays, trash talk, cheap shots and point swings.

Miami dominated the majority of the game, though, and it appeared to frustrate Milwaukee. The two teams traded some “friendly blows” until it became not so friendly in the fourth quarter.

It got testy when Goran Dragic sent George Hill to the ground with his knee, but Giannis responded back immediately answer. He trucked Dragic with a cold shoulder, and it probably hurt.

Giannis shoulder bumps into Dragic….not sure if it was intentional…but you decide. pic.twitter.com/EDKx3I7j64 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2020

Incidental contact or not? It sure didn’t look like an accident.